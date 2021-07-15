Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Third of young adults in England have not had first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 5.22pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.34pm
Nurse Maria Simon vaccinates Sophie Beardsley at Adwick Leisure Centre in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nurse Maria Simon vaccinates Sophie Beardsley at Adwick Leisure Centre in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than a third of young adults in England have not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

Some 64% of people aged 18 to 29 had received a first dose as of July 11, according to estimates from NHS England – meaning 36% are still likely to be unjabbed.

A breakdown of this age group by gender shows vaccine take-up continues to be lower among males than females.

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses
(PA Graphics)

An estimated 70% of women aged 25 to 29 have had a first dose, compared with only 63% of men.

And among 18-24 year-olds, while 66% of women are estimated to have received one dose, only 57% of men have done so.

All adults in England have been able to book a first dose since June 17 – about three-and-a-half weeks before the latest snapshot of vaccinations by age.

The slow take-up of vaccines among young adults is also having an impact on the overall rate of vaccinations in England.

As of July 14, nearly 38.7 million first doses had been delivered in England – the equivalent of 87.4% of the adult population.

This is up just one percentage point from 86.4% a week earlier.

It compares with week-on-week growth of 1.4 points on July 7, 2.4 points on June 30 and 2.9 points on June 23.

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses
(PA Graphics)

Take-up of first doses among older age groups has levelled off in recent weeks, settling at around 94% of people aged 80 and over, 99% of 70 to 79-year-olds, 98% of 60-69 year-olds and 95% of 50 to 59-year-olds.

The figures are lower for 40-49 year-olds (88%) and 30-39 year-olds (79%), and take-up among these age groups has also slowed in the last two weeks.

There are 22 local authority areas in England where less than half of 18-24 year-olds are estimated to have received a first dose of vaccine, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The areas with the lowest proportions are Islington in London (39.0%), Birmingham (39.3%), Lewisham in London (43.3%) and Middlesbrough (43.4%).

In seven areas, under half of 25 to 29-year-olds are estimated have received a first dose: Coventry (40.4%), Nottingham (45.1%), Birmingham (45.4%), Barking & Dagenham in London (47.3%), Liverpool (48.9%), Runnymede (48.9%) and Canterbury (49.4%).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]