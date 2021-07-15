Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Deontay Wilder fight postponed after Tyson Fury tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 5.30pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.54pm
Tyson Fury (right) and Deontay Wilder will have to wait until October 9 to face each other for a third time (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for July 24, has officially been postponed.

A positive coronavirus test for the 32-year-old has forced the trilogy fight to be rearranged for October 9, it was confirmed by the Briton’s US-based promoter Top Rank on Thursday.

It was reported last week that Fury had contracted Covid-19 and it means another delay before he can put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.

He said: “I want nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait. Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct, 9 and I will knock him spark out.”

Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel added: “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct 9.”

A court ruling in May forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead face his American rival again, having first fought the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in December 2018, when a controversial draw verdict was recorded at the Staples Center.

The ‘Gypsy King’ defeated Wilder in February last year with a seventh-round knockout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It ended the unbeaten run of the 35-year-old from Alabama, who had won all of his 40 contests before he met the Wythenshawe boxer in the ring for the first time.

Neither fighter has been in action since their last meeting in 2020 and this latest delay means it will have been almost 20 months since they stepped into the ring when they go toe-to-toe on October 9.

Fury’s hopes of an all-British heavyweight showdown with Joshua were scuppered in May by the arbitration ruling and any plans for the two champions to squeeze in a bout before the end of this year are now all but over.

Joshua is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in London on September 25, two weeks before his heavyweight rivals do battle in the United States.

The venue for the trilogy contest remains the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and tickets purchased for July 24 will be honoured for the rescheduled date, but Fury will turn his attention to recovering from coronavirus before he plots a way past Wilder again.

