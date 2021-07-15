Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro recovering in hospital and unlikely to need surgery, says son

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 5.42pm
Jair Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle with speaking at times in recent weeks (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was recovering in hospital on Thursday after being rushed in for treatment for an intestinal obstruction, but was unlikely to need surgery, his son Flavio said.

The president’s office said in a statement that Mr Bolsonaro was doing better and that his clinical and laboratory results were “satisfactory”, but it gave no expected discharge date.

The statement, signed by the president’s doctors, did not mention surgery.

An ambulance transports Mr Bolsonaro between hospitals
Mr Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia, the capital city, on Wednesday with abdominal pain, and following days suffering chronic hiccups.

He was transferred to a Sao Paulo hospital later in the day after consulting with the surgeon who operated on him in 2018 after Mr Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail.

His doctors said they needed to do further examinations to evaluate whether there was a need for emergency surgery.

Mr Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle with speaking at times in recent weeks and said he suffered from hiccups that could go uninterrupted for days.

His hospitalisation occurs at a moment that pressure has been mounting. A congressional committee is investigating his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with witnesses alleging corruption in the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines, and recent polls have shown low approval ratings and indications that he risks losing next year’s election.

