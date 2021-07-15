Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lando Norris hopes British Grand Prix will take his mind off Wembley mugging

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 10.34pm
Lando Norris pictured ahead of this week’s British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A shocked Lando Norris admitted he has been counting down the days to the British Grand Prix to erase the terrifying moment he was mugged at Wembley.

The 21-year-old British driver’s Richard Mille watch, worth £40,000, was stolen after he was accosted by two men following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Norris was about to step into his McLaren road car when the mugging took place. The harrowing incident, among a number which overshadowed Sunday’s showpiece, is now the subject of a police investigation.

British Grand Prix 2021 – Paddock Day – Silverstone
Lando Norris on a track walk with his McLaren team ahead of the British GP (Tim Goode/PA)

“I am getting better, but I am not in the perfect condition,” said Norris, who is fourth in the standings ahead of his home race.

“I am just trying to recover and making sure I am completely ready. There is not a lot I can do now.

“Of course it was scary. The biggest thing out of all of it is the shock of feeling like you are about to go home and something like that happens so quickly.

“Then there is the shock of realising that it can happen to anyone, including me, when you don’t think it will or at least there is a slim chance. It was a scary thing and I don’t wish it upon anyone. I hope people can make changes so it doesn’t happen.

“I am an over-thinker and over-think way too many things, whether it is racing or life. You can think the best but I tend to think the worst.

“To think of things like that are not nice, so to come into this weekend and take my mind off it and to see all the fans again is something I am looking forward to.”

Norris’ boss Zak Brown will be absent from his team’s home race after he  contracted coronavirus. The American, 49, is among three McLaren staff to have tested positive ahead of the Silverstone race.

