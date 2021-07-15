Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Primark stores and Tate Modern among venues hosting weekend pop-up jab clinics

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 12.06am
A series of pop-up clinics will be available this weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
A series of pop-up clinics will be available this weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

Shoppers will be able to pick up a jab alongside a new wardrobe this weekend when Primark stores become pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics.

NHS England has announced that shoppers in Broadmead Shopping Centre in Bristol and at the Trinity retail centre in Leeds will be able to pop into the clothing stores for their first dose.

Officials are seeking to maximise protection before restrictions are lifted on Monday with a series of pop-up clinics for those who have not taken up the offer of a vaccine.

Sunseekers looking to enjoy the warm conditions this weekend will also be able to grab a jab at commons across south-west London, Greenwich Park in London and Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

Meanwhile, members of the public will be able to enjoy a DJ spinning tunes while waiting for their vaccine at the Tate Modern art gallery on London’s Bankside on Friday evening,

The British Open golfing championship in Sandwich, Kent, will also join the push, with a GP-led clinic dubbed the “vaccine caddies” offering a dose to eligible golfers, caddies, staff and the 30,000 spectators expected daily.

NHS staff and volunteers will be in attendance at the Oval cricket ground this weekend where the public can also grab a jab.

NHS medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani said: “You can pop into Primark, enjoy the sun in the park, and explore the art at the Tate, while also protecting yourself and your loved ones by getting a vaccine this weekend.

“From high street shops to mosques and sports grounds, our incredible staff together with our wonderful volunteers are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults, to get protected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier