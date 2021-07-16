Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – July 16

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 1.22am
What the papers say – July 16
Concerns about isolation’s impacts on the UK economy amid a “pingdemic” are splashed across the front pages.

The i reports the UK’s Covid-19 testing laboratories are buckling under the pressures of the third wave.

Britain is “grinding to a halt” after more than half a million people in England were “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace app last week and ordered to isolate, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro says the record week of alerts has prompted thousands to “ditch” the app, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the service is sending alerts to people “who have never come into contact with a positive case”.

The Daily Express says ministers are under pressure to accelerate plans for double-vaccinated Britons to be exempt from self-isolation.

“What kind of state are we in?” asks the Daily Mail, as it says the “pingdemic” has seen police arrive in a riot van at the Manchester home of a “petrified schoolgirl” to ensure she was self-isolating after a positive swab.

In other news, The Times says Boris Johnson supports a new tax to “transform social care”.

Dozens have died in Germany due to flooding, according to The Guardian.

The Sun covers the latest in the Matt Hancock saga, which it decries as an “attack on whistle-blowing”.

Hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants have not been vaccinated against coronavirus as GPs are refusing to register them, The Independent says.

The Financial Times reports a London-based digital banking start-up has become the UK’s most valuable private technology firm.

And the Daily Star says the moon is about to “wobble” in its orbit “which could lead to a decade of disasters”.

