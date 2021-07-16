Alex De Minaur withdraws from Tokyo Olympics following positive Covid-19 test

World No 17 Alex De Minaur has pulled out of this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after the Australian tested positive to Covid-19.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the development following a press conference given by Australia’s Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman in Tokyo.

“We’re very disappointed for Alex. He’s said that he’s shattered, not being able to come,” Chesterman told reporters.

De Minaur exited Wimbledon in the first round last month (Nigel French/PA)

“It’s been a dream since he was a child to represent Australia at the Olympic Games, but he has sent his very best wishes for the rest of the team.”

Chesterman said the Australian No 1 returned two positive tests in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan.

De Minaur was knocked out of the singles at Wimbledon in the first round last month.

He joins Britons Dan Evans and Johanna Konta in withdrawing from the Games due to positive Covid tests.