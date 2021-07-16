Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Alex De Minaur withdraws from Tokyo Olympics following positive Covid-19 test

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 4.42am
World No 17 Alex De Minaur has pulled out of this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after the Australian tested positive to Covid-19 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
World No 17 Alex De Minaur has pulled out of this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after the Australian tested positive to Covid-19 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

World No 17 Alex De Minaur has pulled out of this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after the Australian tested positive to Covid-19.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the development following a press conference given by Australia’s Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman in Tokyo.

“We’re very disappointed for Alex. He’s said that he’s shattered, not being able to come,” Chesterman told reporters.

Alex De Minaur in action
De Minaur exited Wimbledon in the first round last month (Nigel French/PA)

“It’s been a dream since he was a child to represent Australia at the Olympic Games, but he has sent his very best wishes for the rest of the team.”

Chesterman said the Australian No 1 returned two positive tests in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan.

De Minaur was knocked out of the singles at Wimbledon in the first round last month.

He joins Britons Dan Evans and Johanna Konta in withdrawing from the Games due to positive Covid tests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier