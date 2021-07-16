Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Marcus Rashford mural graffiti ‘not racial’, say police

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 9.04am
People gather to view the messages of support at the mural of Marcus Rashford (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police have said they do not think that abusive graffiti on a mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford was of a racial nature.

Officers are keeping an open mind over the motive for defacing the artwork in Withington, Manchester, following England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

No arrests have been made as CCTV footage continues to be reviewed and forensic test results from the spray paint used are awaited.

Superintendent Richard Timson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “On Monday morning when we saw the damage done to the mural in Withington we were all left appalled, and we stand with the rest of the community whose solidarity against this vile abuse ever since has really shown the best of our city.

Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural
Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The person responsible for this knows who they are and we believe there will be others who also suspect the identity of this offender, and I therefore urge anyone with such information to get in touch to help progress our inquiries at speed.”

Police were called to reports of the damage in Copson Street at about 2.50am on Monday.

The word “f***” was scrawled over the huge artwork and the words “shit” and “bastard” were also written beside the word “Sancho”.

Artist Akse P19 has since repainted his monochrome depiction of the England and Manchester United player, while protestors gathered on Tuesday evening to show their support for Rashford.

Rashford and his teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who all missed penalties on Sunday, were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the game.

Anyone with information about the mural vandalism should contact police on 0161 856 4973 quoting incident 453 of 12/07/2021. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

