Ex-prison officer charged with abuse at juvenile detention centre By Press Association July 16 2021, 9.56am The offences are alleged to have taken place at Eastwood Park detention centre in Gloucestershire in the 1970s and 1980s (Barry Batchelor/PA) A former prison officer is to appear in court following an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse at a juvenile detention centre, police said. Patrick Devaney, 79, of County Down in Northern Ireland, has been charged with misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault against a boy under the age of 16. A former prison officer has been charged with misconduct in a public office & two counts of incident assault.The charges relate to offences at a former juvenile detention centre in the 70s/80s.Patrick Devaney, 79, is due at Bristol Crown Court today.https://t.co/jJaqaqzaot pic.twitter.com/bf4GT6KrDd— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) July 16, 2021 Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation focused on alleged incidents at Eastwood Park, a former juvenile detention centre, in South Gloucestershire. A force spokesman said: "These charges relate to offences allegedly committed in the 1970s and 1980s." Devaney is due to appear before Judge Martin Picton at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.