Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

GSK plans to create up to 5,000 jobs in new Stevenage biotech hub

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 10.22am
GSK is set to open a new tech hub in Stevenage (Andy Buchanan / PA)
GSK is set to open a new tech hub in Stevenage (Andy Buchanan / PA)

Drug and pharmaceuticals giant GSK is set to create up to 5,000 new jobs over the next ten years as part of plans to create one of Europe’s largest biotechnology campuses in Hertfordshire.

Bosses said they will seek a development partner to transform land within the company’s existing 92-acre research and development (R&D) site in Stevenage.

The company hopes the plans will help unlock up to £400 million in new investments from a private sector developer as part of a partnership with the local council, UK Government and entrepreneur bodies.

Plans will be drawn up next year for the site, which already hosts one of GSK’s two main global R&D facilities alongside its current biotechnology hubs Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult and Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, which have attracted start-ups that have raised around £1.6 billion of funding.

Tony Wood, senior vice president of medicinal science and technology at GSK, said: “The past 18 months has shown the UK life sciences sector at its best and the UK has recently unveiled an ambitious 10-year vision for the UK life sciences sector.

“Our goal is for Stevenage to emerge as a top destination for medical and scientific research by the end of the decade. We are excited to find a development partner to realise our vision to foster the next generation of world-class scientists and biotechnology firms in Britain.”

Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst chief executive Sally Ann Forsyth said: “Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst is home to over 40 companies and today’s proposal presents exciting opportunities to build on this by supporting their growth, attracting new organisations to the ecosystem and facilitating further collaboration with world-class organisations.”

It is believed the new campus could create more than one million square feet of new floorspace for commercial life sciences research and development.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier