Three British and Irish Lions players with points to prove against the Stormers

The British and Irish Lions play their final match before the Test series begins when they clash with the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

A number of places are up for grabs against South Africa and here, the PA news agency looks at three players with points to prove.

Stuart Hogg – Scotland, full-back

Raring to go after an “horrendous” week spent in self-isolation at the team hotel in Johannesburg, Hogg has a first Test appearance in his three Lions tours firmly in his sights. The Scotland captain is in a three-way shoot-out for the full-back duties alongside Liam Williams and Anthony Watson and although considered a slightly riskier option than his rivals, his display against the Sigma Lions was composed as well as inventive. A big performance could propel him to the front of the queue, especially with Williams recovering from concussion and Watson nursing ankle and hamstring problems.

Alun Wyn Jones – Wales, second row

Alun Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder only three weeks ago (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Warren Gatland will give Jones 20 minutes against the Stormers in the final stage of one of the most remarkable comebacks from injury seen in the game. Three weeks ago the Lions captain dislocated his shoulder against Japan, now he is ready to step off the bench at Cape Town Stadium knowing that if the joint remains intact, he is likely to start against the world champions. All eyes will be on his progress as the tourists hope their forward talisman and the sport’s most-capped player proves he is ready to lead them into the series.

Ali Price – Scotland, scrum-half

Unquestionably the form scrum-half of the tour, Price will view the Stormers match as a final audition to face the Springboks. Conor Murray, Price’s chief rival as Gareth Davies has never got going, is in a precarious position owing to his disappointing outing against South Africa ‘A’ and the return of Jones as tour captain. Murray’s Lions pedigree may yet swing it for him, but Price has been far sharper and more dangerous. Crucially for the Scotsman, he has also improved his kicking game and strengthened his defence.