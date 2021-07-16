Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

No let-up from Max Verstappen in dominant Silverstone practice run

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 3.50pm
Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice for the British GP (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Verstappen continued his fine form by dominating first practice for the British Grand Prix.

The championship leader finished seven tenths faster than McLaren’s Lando Norris with Lewis Hamilton third.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took fourth ahead of Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas who finished fifth in the other Mercedes.

Hamilton trails Verstappen by 32 points in his bid for a record-breaking eighth world title.

Speaking on Thursday, the 36-year-old said he hoped the partisan British crowd – with 86,000 in attendance here on Friday, and as many as 140,000 expected for Sunday’s Grand Prix – and a raft of planned Mercedes upgrades would kickstart his championship defence.

But Hamilton was blown away by Verstappen in the only running ahead of qualifying on Friday evening.

Qualifying, which usually takes place on Saturday, will set the grid for tomorrow’s maiden Sprint race.

Lewis Hamilton struggled for pace in the opening running of the weekend
However, on the evidence of practice, Hamilton will have his work cut out to stop Verstappen from taking the spoils.

The Dutchman, winner of four of the past five rounds as he pursues his first championship, ended the running an eye-watering 0.780 seconds ahead of Hamilton. “Seven tenths, where has that come from?” said a beleaguered Hamilton over the radio.

McLaren’s Norris split the championship protagonists. The 21-year-old had his £40,000 Richard Mille watch stolen when he was robbed following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

Norris admitted he was keen to put the terrifying ordeal behind him and he impressed to finish second in what has been a fine season so far.

Carlos Sainz recovered from an early spin to finish sixth and was the only other driver within a second of Verstappen’s blisteringly quick lap.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel finished seventh, while Williams’ George Russell propped up the order at his home event. Qualifying gets under way at 6pm.

