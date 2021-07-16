Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Daily reported cases of Covid-19 top 50,000 for first time since January

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 5.19pm
A member of the public in Nottingham walks past a notice encouraging the wearing of face masks (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported each day in the UK has climbed above 50,000 for the first time in six months.

A total of 51,870 cases were reported by the Government on July 16.

This is the highest number since January 15, when 55,761 cases were reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month warned that the number of new cases could reach 50,000 a day by July 19 – the date on which coronavirus restrictions are to be eased in England.

The latest total is still some way below the peak of the second wave of the virus, which saw a high of 68,053 cases reported on January 8.

But the numbers are on a clear upward trend, with average daily cases up 35% week-on-week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the number could top 100,000 over the summer.

The impact of the third wave of coronavirus cases, which began in the UK at the end of May, is also reflected in the latest case rates for local areas.

Of the 380 local authority areas in the UK, 370 (97%) are now recording Covid-19 rates greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

This is the highest proportion of areas above this level since late January.

North-east England continues to be the main hotspot of the third wave, accounting for nine of the top 10 highest local rates in the UK.

Four of these areas are currently recording rates above 1,000 cases per 100,000: South Tyneside (1,310.1); Redcar & Cleveland (1,017.9); Hartlepool (1,015.3) and Middlesbrough (1,014.3).

All of the UK’s top 20 highest local rates are in England.

Midlothian is recording the highest rate in Scotland (639.2), Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland (392.0) and Wrexham in Wales (310.4).

Case rates are for the seven days to July 12.

