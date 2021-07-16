Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Coronavirus restrictions eased further in Wales

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 12.05am
Restrictions on indoor events are being eased (PA)
Restrictions on indoor events are being eased (PA)

Coronavirus restrictions are being further eased in Wales, with up to six people allowed to meet inside homes.

Ice rinks can reopen and organised indoor events for up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing can now take place.

Limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at outdoor events will be removed and groups of up to 30 children will be able to visit residential activity centres.

Further restrictions are being eased as Wales moves to alert Level 1 (Ben Birchall/PA).
Further restrictions are being eased as Wales moves to alert Level 1 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Employers will also be required to provide comprehensive information on the risks and mitigations identified in their Covid-19 risk assessment to their employees.

The changes have been made as Wales moves to alert Level 1, ahead of plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on August 7 when alert Level 0 comes into force.

Face masks will still be required in most indoor public places, except in pubs and restaurants and schools.

Vaccination certificates will also be available to people in Wales who need them, such as for foreign travel or to visit venues, but would not be compulsory.

Speaking in the Senedd earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Life will have returned very substantially to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.

“But here in Wales, we will not abandon all those measures which have done so much to keep us all safe.”

Facemasks will remain mandatory in Wales on public transport and many indoor venues (Ben Birchall/PA).
Face masks will remain mandatory in Wales on public transport and in many indoor venues (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Drakeford said he was “reasonably confident” the vaccination programme has weakened the link between infections and serious illness.

“But there is still a risk that this third wave of the pandemic could cause real harm – either direct harm from the virus or indirect harm from, for example, people having to isolate,” he said.

The country’s incidence rate is currently 145 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people – the lowest in the UK – and it also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with 75% of adults having received both doses.

The latest figures show that 1,892,082 people have had both vaccines and completed the course and 2,279,139 people or 90.3% of the country have had their first dose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier