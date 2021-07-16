Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Caution urged as Eid coincides with easing of restrictions

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 12.06am
Eid is due to start early next week (PA)
Muslims are being encouraged to continue to get vaccinated, take coronavirus tests and wear masks where possible as they celebrate Eid next week, when many coronavirus restrictions will also be lifted.

Charities and health bodies have called for caution ahead of the Islamic celebration, which is due to start early next week, dependent on sightings of the moon.

It coincides with the lifting of most legal restrictions in England on Monday.

Muslims typically mark the festival by visiting mosques for special prayers, and sharing meals with family and friends.

But as cases rise and restrictions are further eased, they are being urged to celebrate in a limited way.

Dr Hina Shahid, chairwoman of the Muslim Doctors Association, said: “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated so they can feel safer celebrating Eid with their loved ones.

“Both indoor and outdoor celebrations could potentially impact Muslim families and individuals so I would urge that Eid ul Adha celebrations are again limited, the last thing we want is for festivities to become super spreader events.

“There remain increased risks from Covid-19 infection in the community and in light of evidence of increasing transmission, there needs to be a sensible approach in celebrations, minimising risks to vulnerable people, continuing with hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing face masks in crowded places.”

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said keeping well throughout the celebrations will mean “adapting usual religious and cultural practices”.

He continued: “This is particularly important for protecting vulnerable people who are shielding because of underlying health conditions as well as family, friends and carers of those who are most vulnerable.

“Asian and black communities remain particularly vulnerable and disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 virus.

“The wide mixing of households and people of all ages, without restrictions, means this risk sadly remains.”

Islamic Relief called for worshippers to be mindful of the daily rising cases and adhere to guidelines suggested by the Muslim Council of Britain.

This “ideally means avoiding hugging, resisting praying shoulder to shoulder and wearing a mask where possible”, said charity director Tufail Hussain.

He added: “We know that a lot of Muslim families live with elderly parents or grandparents so it is important we keep them in our thoughts when attending Eid celebrations throughout the week, especially if we are planning on attending larger-scale events, where there might be a higher chance of catching Covid.”

