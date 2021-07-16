Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Commandos operate drone swarms in UK military first

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 12.07am
Ranks from 42 Commando Royal Marine’s Fleet Contingency Troop, conducting high vertical assault drills onto RFA Mounts Bay in Portland Harbour, supported by a Ghost drone (PO Phot Si Ethell/PA)
Swarms of drones have been operated underwater on the sea and in the air in a first for the UK armed forces.

Royal Marines Commandos have been carrying out the training raids on missile and radar installations both at the Electronic Warfare Tactics facility at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria and at Lulworth Cove in Dorset.

A navy spokesman said: “In a first for UK Defence, a group of six medium-heavy lift drones were operated in one autonomously controlled swarm from a single ground control station.

Military drones
40 Commando using a Malloy TRV150 to deliver supplies onto the battlefield during an exercise (MoD/PA)

“The drones were tasked with tactically re-supplying commandos with everything from ammunition for the assaulting troops, through to blood for combat medics.

“The swarm also demonstrated significant flexibility and switched roles to conduct reconnaissance missions to provide intelligence for commando raids ashore and at sea against a hostile target, when launched from RFA Mounts Bay.

“The autonomous systems also worked together, being tasked independently to find and identify enemy targets, accurately using their range of increasingly powerful sensors and target acquisition algorithms.”

The trials – named Autonomous Advance Force 4.0 – have the aim of creating a combined human and machines force to create “a battlefield advantage”.

Military drones
The MADFOX, un-crewed surface vessel, used to provide deception and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) (PO Phot Si Ethell/PA)

The navy spokesman said: “The ultimate aim is to seamlessly embed autonomous systems on the front line to support commando forces on the battlefield.

“These experiments scrutinise tactics and develop knowledge of how the drones can and cannot be used.”

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “Only by continued experimentation with the latest technology and innovation can we properly prepare our people for the challenges of the future.”

Colonel Chris Haw, the officer in charge of the experiments, said: “We must always remember that this tech is there to enhance commando excellence, not to replace it.”

