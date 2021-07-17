Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Government’s pandemic response ‘did not click in fast enough’ – scientist

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 7.24am
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government “did not react fast enough” in the early stages of the pandemic, a leading health expert has said.

Sage adviser Sir Jeremy Farrar lamented the pace of the Government’s initial response in an interview with The Times.

His comments come in advance of his new book, Spike: The Virus v The People, which details his account of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir Jeremy, who is director of the Wellcome Trust, told the paper it was clear in the early stages of the outbreak that the Government response needed to be military-like.

He said: “Certainly in my lifetime, and even in the past 100 years if you exclude war, I can’t think there’s been such a disruptive event in the world.

“It was very clear in the first quarter of 2020 that this was going to affect every single aspect of society, from the economy to jobs to education, everywhere.

“You have to be personality-independent and it has to be able to click into gear. I don’t like military analogies, but when a moment of crisis strikes, the military would not say, ‘We’ll be organised in a year. Give us a shout then’.

“The military has to be able to respond within days, minutes and hours. An exponentially increasing pandemic is the same.

“The British state machinery did not get a grip. The machinery of government did not click in fast enough.”

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

Sir Jeremy added that he always opposed a herd immunity strategy, despite some public health officials initially believing it to be a viable approach.

He said: “Herd immunity by natural infection is a mirage.

“It would take decades. I don’t know where the idea came from; it beggars belief.

“From a public health or clinician’s perspective, laying out a strategy which you knew would lead to 400,000-500,000 deaths and not trying to do something about that would just be unacceptable.”

