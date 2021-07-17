Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scenes at Wembley ‘a stain on country’s reputation’, says former Met chief

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 9.58am Updated: July 17 2021, 4.31pm
(Zac Goodwin/PA)
A former Metropolitan Police chief has defended officers following ugly scenes at Wembley at the Euro 2020 final, but said the incident was “a stain on our country’s reputation”.

Hundreds of ticketless fans stormed the stadium last Sunday in an attempt to watch the historic match between England and Italy, pushing past stewards and security.

Former Met deputy assistant commissioner Andy Trotter said the behaviour was “disgusting” but it was “simplistic” to solely blame the police.

Andy Trotter
Andy Trotter (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“It was disgusting behaviour by fans and it does bring shame on our country,” he told Times Radio.

“When one reads through the accounts… there’s a whole catalogue of issues that need to be addressed.

“I think just to pin it on the police is a bit simplistic because quite clearly there were failings everywhere.

“(But) I’m not trying to defend anyone here because it was an awful, awful event and a real stain on our country’s reputation.”

Mr Trotter said features of the game, such as the 8pm kick-off time on a Sunday, had allowed fans to drink all day and become “insensible”.

Police watch fans in Trafalgar Square
Police watch fans in Trafalgar Square (Ian West/PA)

“Most football matches go ahead with a degree of drunkenness… but alcohol is a major, major problem,” he said.

“Those people performing last Sunday are the same ones that perform in every town centre across this country on a hot Saturday night.

“Tonight, all over the country those same people will be out getting drunk, getting drugged up and causing huge amounts of problems.”

By July 13, 897 football-related incidents and 264 arrests had been recorded across the country in the 24-hour period surrounding the final, according to the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit.

It took the number of football-related incidents during the tournament to 2,344, and arrests to 630.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, and Bukayo Saka
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, and Bukayo Saka (Mike Egerton/PA)

It comes as around 100 demonstrators gathered in central London in solidarity with members of the England squad who received racist abuse online following the final.

Protesters chanted “love football, hate racism”, and heard from speakers including former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

“The Government wants to have its cake and eat it… Priti Patel called taking the knee gesture politics,” Ms Abbott said.

“I’ll tell you what gesture politics is, it’s condemning the England players throughout the tournament and then putting on an England shirt in the semi-finals.”

Referring to England footballers’ responses on Twitter, she said: “Boris Johnson, your boys took a hell of a beating.”

Those gathered then crossed Whitehall and took the knee in front of Downing Street with fists and placards raised.

Since the final, five people have been arrested over their alleged social media posts.

