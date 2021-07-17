Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Endangered lemur born at Newquay Zoo

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 9.58am
(Newquay Zoo)
(Newquay Zoo)

A rare crowned lemur has been born at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall.

The zoo is celebrating the newborn, who arrived on June 24 to mother Beloha and father Xavier.

The youngster – whose sex is still unknown – is now one of four endangered crowned lemurs at the zoo, after brother Boingy was born in June 2020.

“It is difficult to determine which sex they are when they are infants, especially as they stay very close to mum,” senior primate keeper Danielle Wilkins said.

“As they develop with age, males and females can be differentiated through their colouration.

“Females are predominantly light grey with a pale orange crown and males are reddish brown with an orange and black crown.”

Crowned lemurs are classified as an endangered species, with numbers in the wild under threat from habitat loss in their native Madagascar.

