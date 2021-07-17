Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cyclists and pedestrians return to Hammersmith Bridge

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 12.45pm
Hammersmith Bridge in London has reopened to pedestrians and cyclists (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cyclists and pedestrians have begun using west London’s Hammersmith Bridge again after safety checks allowed it to partially reopen this weekend.

The 134-year-old cast-iron structure was closed to all users in August last year after cracks in the pedestals deteriorated further during a heatwave.

On a sunny Saturday morning, cyclists young and old were out on the bridge, some crossing back and forth several times.

Joggers and walkers were also using the River Thames crossing as local residents celebrated its partial reopening.

At its southern end, one woman sang from a mini stage erected in the middle of the road.

A crew of rowers glided under the bridge, with vessels on the river now allowed to pass beneath it.

Local residents celebrate at the southern foot of Hammersmith Bridge in London as it reopens to pedestrians and cyclists (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The pedestal cracks led to motor vehicles being prohibited from using the bridge in April 2019, with the August 2020 heatwave leading to it being shut off to all users.

The closure increased journey times and congestion as people took alternative routes across the Thames.

A ban on river traffic was also a key factor in the annual University Boat Race being moved to Ely, Cambridgeshire.

But after passing safety checks, Hammersmith and Fulham Council said pedestrians and cyclists would be permitted to return to the crossing.

Safety checks allowed for the bridge to partially reopen (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The council has installed a £420,000 temperature control system to help prevent cracking in the pedestals.

Acoustic sensors have also been fitted to identify further cracks.

The board for the Case for the Continued Safe Operation of the bridge (CCSO), which is advising the council, said these measures combined with engineering inspections mean the safety risk of allowing pedestrians and cyclists to use the crossing is “acceptably low”.

It said that the “temporary measures” were “not a substitute for permanent repair”, adding: “Without a funded plan for repair the limited current use must cease eventually.”

The Department for Transport said last month that the Government will not contribute more than a third of the repair costs of the bridge, which are estimated to exceed £100 million.

