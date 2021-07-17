Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Max Verstappen fastest in final practice as drivers limber up for Sprint race

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 1.23pm
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the British GP (Tim Goode/PA)
Max Verstappen finished fastest in the final practice session ahead of Formula One’s inaugural Sprint race on Saturday.

The Dutchman, who will start behind pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton, ended the one-hour running at a sun-cooked Silverstone three tenths faster than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz finished third, with Hamilton eighth in his Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion was 1.2 seconds adrift of his title rival, but the field were operating on varying fuel levels.

Hamilton delighted the home crowd here on Friday evening when he saw off Verstappen by just 0.075 secs to qualify first for the Sprint.

The maiden race – a 17-lap dash to the chequered flag which determines the grid for Sunday’s British Grand Prix – will take place at 4.30pm in front of more than 100,000 fans.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished fourth in Saturday’s practice ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Valtteri Bottas, who spun late in the session, finished ninth.

