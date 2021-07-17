Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In Pictures: Parks and beaches packed as temperatures soar

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 2.37pm Updated: July 17 2021, 5.30pm
A man jumps off an inflatable lilo off Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Soaring temperatures on Saturday saw thousands of people hit the beach and green spaces as all four nations of the UK enjoyed their hottest day of the year so far.

It was the hottest day on record in Northern Ireland with 31.2C recorded in Ballywatticock, in County Down, at 3.40pm, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C, reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

In England, 30.7C was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, on Saturday, surpassing the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

The year’s highest temperatures so far were also recorded in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales, at 29.0C, and in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland, at 28.2C.

Summer weather July 17th 2021
Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Sunbathers make the most of the mini heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Sunbathers lounge on deck chairs in Green Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But Sunday promised to be even warmer, with predictions of 33C in England and south Wales as the summer heatwave continues.

Summer weather July 17th 2021
The sea breeze gave families a chance to cool down (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Lifeguards watch sunbathers on New Brighton Beach, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hammersmith Bridge repairs
It was perfect weather as Hammersmith Bridge in London reopened to pedestrians and cyclists for the first time after a long closure on safety grounds (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Sunbathers lounge in Green Park near Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all relaxation, with health workers running pop-up vaccination centres in parks and at sporting events around the country.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021
People begin queuing at an NHS pop-up vaccination centre at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021
Several parks had pop-up vaccination clinics running (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spectators at major golf tournament The Open in Kent were also able to get a coronavirus vaccine while sitting out and enjoying the sun at the Royal St George’s course.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021
Members of the public get their Covid-19 vaccination between holes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Spectators in shorts at The Open
Spectators had their legs out at Sandwich in Kent as the third day of golf’s The Open teed off at Royal St George’s (PA)

Meanwhile, at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, the grandstand provided some welcome shade for motorsport fans at the British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix 2021 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone
Cloudless skies above Silverstone where the British Grand Prix weekend was under way (Tim Goode/PA)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone
Spectators found ways to keep cool ahead of the action on track (Bradley Collyer/PA)

