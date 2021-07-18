Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
News / UK & World

What the papers say – July 18

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 2.03am
What the papers say – July 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – July 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sunday’s papers are led by growing concern over the ‘freedom day’ easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunday Express,Sunday Mirror and The Sunday Times report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being “hammered from all sides” over Monday’s expected easing, with “scientists, doctors, politicians and ordinary people” warning the PM that the opening up was too fast.

Meanwhile, The Observer leads with the Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealing he has tested positive for Covid. The paper says NHS Test and Trace regulations could force the Prime Minister to spend ‘freedom day’ in quarantine after Mr Javid visited No 10 while potentially infectious.

The Sunday Telegraph reports jabs will only be offered to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds, while The Independent says scientists are calling on all children over 12 to be vaccinated.

The Sunday People says freed double child killer Colin Pitchfork is not on the sex offenders register.

And 55,000 British troops have not received a single Covid jab, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

