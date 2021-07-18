Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Edward and Sophie visit British Grand Prix to thank McLaren team for support

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 1.33pm
The Earl and Countess of Wessex during a visit to Vauxhall City Farm in London, to see the farm’s community engagement and education programmes in action, as the farm marks the start of Black History Month (PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex enjoyed a day of motor sport when they visited the British Grand Prix and thanked an F1 team for supporting the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) award.

Before the start of the race at Silverstone, Edward and Sophie met McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and their team which is joining forces with the DofE to encourage the public to take part in the charity’s new fundraising challenge – Do It 4 Youth.

The initiative aims to raise money to enable a million more young people from deprived communities take part in the awards scheme, regardless of their background.

McLaren driver Lando Norris shows off the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award logo on his team’s car (Duke of Edinburgh’s Award)

Norris said: “At McLaren, we share many of the same values as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, with teamwork, commitment, resilience and self-belief important to our success as a team, so it’s great to be working together.”

Both the McLaren cars featured the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award logo during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The driver added: “I’m excited to get involved in this new challenge, Do It 4 Youth, and encourage others to take part.

“The past year has been difficult for so many young people, so this is a great way to get active, challenge yourself and raise important funds to help more young people discover their strengths and support physical and mental wellbeing.”

Norris was recently joined at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking by a group of local young people who are taking part in the DofE.

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award young people take part in a pit-stop challenge during a visit to the McLaren Technology Centre (Duke of Edinburgh’s Award)

They toured the facility before taking part in a pit-stop tyre-changing challenge which inspires teamwork and resilience to help them “skill up” – one of the key challenges of the Do It 4 Youth campaign.

The initiative aims to encourage the public to take on one of four challenges – physical, learning a skill, giving something up or volunteering – and complete it over four weeks and raise money for charity.

Ruth Marvel, the DofE’s chief executive officer, said: “It is 65 years since His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh founded the charity and the DofE has had a huge positive impact on millions of lives.

“We want to continue to build on that legacy ensuring every young person, especially those from the toughest backgrounds, can take part in the DofE.”

