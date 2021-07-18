Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton collision

Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix following a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton dived down Verstappen’s inside on the entry to Copse at 180mph on the opening lap, with the Mercedes driver tagging the rear of his rival’s Red Bull.

Verstappen was sent out of control and crashed into the wall, and was winded in the high-speed accident.

“Is Max okay?” said Hamilton over the radio. “He is out of the car,” Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington replied.

“I was ahead going in there,” said Hamilton. “I was fully inside, it was my line, and he turned in on me.”

Verstappen, 23, remained in his cockpit for several moments before emerging but appeared wounded and was taken away in an ambulance.

The barriers at Copse are being repaired Once they are fixed we can go racing again#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/PA6scLSGLV — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

The race was red-flagged following serious damage to the barriers on the exit of Copse.

The stewards announced they will be investigating the first-lap accident.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc assumed the lead of the race with Hamilton, having sustained damage to the front-left of his car, in second and Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.