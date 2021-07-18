Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton collision

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 3.13pm Updated: July 18 2021, 3.28pm
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed on lap one (Tim Goode/PA)
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed on lap one (Tim Goode/PA)

Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix following a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton dived down Verstappen’s inside on the entry to Copse at 180mph on the opening lap, with the Mercedes driver tagging the rear of his rival’s Red Bull.

Verstappen was sent out of control and crashed into the wall, and was winded in the high-speed accident.

“Is Max okay?” said Hamilton over the radio. “He is out of the car,” Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington replied.

“I was ahead going in there,” said Hamilton. “I was fully inside, it was my line, and he turned in on me.”

Verstappen, 23, remained in his cockpit for several moments before emerging but appeared wounded and was taken away in an ambulance.

The race was red-flagged following serious damage to the barriers on the exit of Copse.

The stewards announced they will be investigating the first-lap accident.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc assumed the lead of the race with Hamilton, having sustained damage to the front-left of his car, in second and Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]