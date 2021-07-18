Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sun worshippers return to the beach as hot temperatures continue

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 3.21pm
Sun bathers enjoy the heatwave at Seapark beach in Holywood, Co Down. (Rebecca Black/PA)
Sun worshippers returned to beaches across Northern Ireland on Sunday as high temperatures continued.

The region saw a new record high temperature on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

The mercury hit 31.2C in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

Ballywatticock in Co Down where a new record high temperature in Northern Ireland of 31.2C was recorded on Saturday (Johnny Caldwell/PA)

Ballywatticock’s new claim to fame was marked with the changing of a speed limit sign to reference the 31.2C temperature recorded in the tiny area on Saturday.

Beaches across Northern Ireland remained packed on Sunday as the public enjoyed the sun.

Police described traffic congestion in the popular coastal towns of Helen’s Bay and Crawfordsburn in Co Down. The road into Helen’s Bay was closed to all but residents on Sunday afternoon as crowds flocked to the beach.

On Friday NI Water urged the public to urgently reduce water usage to avoid shortages.

Director of customer operations Des Nevin said if the current demand continues, it will lead to failures in the system and some customers will lose supply or suffer low pressure.

The temperatures are expected to remain up to 27C in Northern Ireland over the coming week.

Sunday’s high temperatures mark the beginning of an official heatwave across the UK, as in London and the South East, temperatures must exceed 28C for at least three days to record a heatwave, and Sunday is the third day.

