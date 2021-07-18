Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jos Buttler hits half-century as England set Pakistan 201 to win T20 series

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 4.26pm Updated: July 18 2021, 4.27pm
Jos Buttler celebrates reaching his half-century (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jos Buttler celebrates reaching his half-century (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jos Buttler top-scored with 59 as England were bowled out for exactly 200 in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan at Headingley.

Buttler was passed fit after a calf injury and assumed the captaincy as Eoin Morgan opted to rest himself in the interests of squad rotation. He hit seven fours and two sixes to get things going at the top of the order, but Pakistan collected regular wickets to stall the momentum.

Moeen Ali (36) and man-of-the-moment Liam Livingstone (38) both produced entertaining knocks as the hosts battled for a winning score in this must-win match.

The first over of the day pitched Imad Wasim and Jason Roy into combat, a recipe for a breakneck start containing a huge swipe for six, a boundary to follow and moments later a spiralling catch to short third man.

Imad capitalised on that breakthrough by picking up Dawid Malan for one on the sweep, leaving England with work to do at 18 for two. Buttler and Moeen warmed instantly to the task, blasting 19 apiece off the fifth and sixth overs.

Buttler scooped Mohammad Hasnain over his shoulder for an outrageous six, before pinging a pair of more traditional strokes between third man and cover. Not to be outdone, Moeen swung hard at Haris Rauf, picking the gaps expertly to pocket four boundaries in the blink of an eye.

Moeen Ali in action
Moeen Ali in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A total of 66 for two represented a strong recovery and Moeen kept the crowd catchers in business with a huge smear off Shadab Khan. He eventually fell for 36 off just 16 balls, popping Hasnain to mid-off, but Buttler’s consistent scoring and the arrival of Livingstone kept the tempo red hot.

Fresh from scoring England’s fastest ever century, Livingstone clubbed his fourth delivery for six before he and Buttler took turns heaving Imad into the stands in the 13th over. With the ball disappearing, Pakistan needed wickets to halt the march and Hasnain grabbed a key one when Buttler picked out Babar Azam at mid-off.

Jonny Bairstow came and went cheaply on his home ground and Livingstone was messily run out a a few seconds after managing the biggest hit of day, launching Rauf clean over the newly developed Football Stand.

The lower order managed another 35 off the last four overs, but lost Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Matt Parkinson to the cause as Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi closed things out at the death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]