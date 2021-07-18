Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Hottest day of the year in England and Wales with heatwave set to last

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 6.46pm
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach in East Sussex (Victoria Jones/PA)
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach in East Sussex (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK has recorded the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures exceeding 30C in both England and Wales.

Both England and Wales recorded the hottest day of the year on Sunday, beating records set on Saturday, and forecasters predict it could be even warmer throughout the week.

In England, 31.6C (88.88F) was recorded in Heathrow, overtaking Saturday’s record-breaking 30.3C (86.54F) recorded in Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire.

Wales recorded 30.2C (86.36F) in Cardiff, compared with 29.6C (85.28F) reached in Usk, Monmouthshire, on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people headed for beaches with roads busy on coastal routes.

Saturday had marked the hottest day of the year for all four nations, and the hottest day since records began for Northern Ireland with 31.2C (88.16F) recorded in Ballywatticock, in Co Down, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C (87.44F), which was reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

Scotland and Northern Ireland did not beat records on Sunday, recording highs of 26.1C (78.98F) in Threave, Scotland, and 25.5C (77.9F) in Thomastown, Northern Ireland.

Summer weather July 18th 2021
People jump into the sea from a groyne at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Victoria Jones, PA)

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We could get up to 32C (89.6F) next week, it is possible each day for different places in the country.

“The most likely areas to get 32C are parts of the Midlands and down towards south-west England and potentially London, they are all going to see the highest temperatures in the coming days.”

The Met Office is working with Public Health England to ensure that people stay safe in the hot conditions, urging the public to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and assist anyone who is more vulnerable to the heat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier