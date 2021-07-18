Hottest day of the year in England and Wales with heatwave set to last

The UK has recorded the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures exceeding 30C in both England and Wales.

Both England and Wales recorded the hottest day of the year on Sunday, beating records set on Saturday, and forecasters predict it could be even warmer throughout the week.

In England, 31.6C (88.88F) was recorded in Heathrow, overtaking Saturday’s record-breaking 30.3C (86.54F) recorded in Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire.

It is the #hottest day of the year so far for both Wales and England with both countries recording temperatures in excess of 30 Celsius 🌡️#UKHeatwave pic.twitter.com/RSZsiNpnUc — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2021

Wales recorded 30.2C (86.36F) in Cardiff, compared with 29.6C (85.28F) reached in Usk, Monmouthshire, on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people headed for beaches with roads busy on coastal routes.

Saturday had marked the hottest day of the year for all four nations, and the hottest day since records began for Northern Ireland with 31.2C (88.16F) recorded in Ballywatticock, in Co Down, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C (87.44F), which was reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

Scotland and Northern Ireland did not beat records on Sunday, recording highs of 26.1C (78.98F) in Threave, Scotland, and 25.5C (77.9F) in Thomastown, Northern Ireland.

People jump into the sea from a groyne at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Victoria Jones, PA)

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We could get up to 32C (89.6F) next week, it is possible each day for different places in the country.

“The most likely areas to get 32C are parts of the Midlands and down towards south-west England and potentially London, they are all going to see the highest temperatures in the coming days.”

The Met Office is working with Public Health England to ensure that people stay safe in the hot conditions, urging the public to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and assist anyone who is more vulnerable to the heat.