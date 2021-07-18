Three dead after being pulled from water on hottest day of year

Three people have died after the emergency services rescued them from water as England experienced the hottest day of the year so far.

Teenagers died in Greater Manchester and Oxfordshire on Sunday, along with a man in his 50s in North Yorkshire.

Temperatures across the country soared over 30C in parts of the country, prompting warnings from the Met Office.

Sadly, despite a rescue operation at Salford Quays this evening, a 19-year-old man has lost his life. Our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events. We will provide further updates when we have them. pic.twitter.com/fvjtnRopor — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) July 18, 2021

Greater Manchester Police said that despite a rescue operation at Salford Quays, a 19-year-old man had died.

The force tweeted: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events.

“We will provide further updates when we have them.”

North Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse, close to the Water End Bridge in York this evening. Officers attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, we believe we know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”

(1/4) As you might be aware, our officers attended Ducklington Lake, in Witney at 2.35pm today (18/7) after a fear for welfare report concerning a teenage girl in the water. — TVP_WestOxon (@TVP_WestOxon) July 18, 2021

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a teenage girl had been brought from the water in Witney, near Oxford.

“As you might be aware, our officers attended Ducklington Lake, in Witney at 2.35pm today (18/7) after a fear for welfare report concerning a teenage girl in the water,” TVP West Oxon tweeted.

“Officers attended with both fire and ambulance services, and the girl was brought from the water and taken to hospital. Tragically, the girl later died in hospital.

“The girl’s family have been informed, and are being closely supported by specially trained officers. The death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We are very sorry to bring you this tragic news. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

Cumbria Police said the body of a teenage boy was found in the River Eden, near Stony Holme, at around 11.45am on Sunday, after he entered the water at around 9pm on Saturday.