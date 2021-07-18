Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three dead after being pulled from water on hottest day of year

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 9.27pm Updated: July 18 2021, 10.48pm
A rescue operation took place at Salford Quays (PA)
Three people have died after the emergency services rescued them from water as England experienced the hottest day of the year so far.

Teenagers died in Greater Manchester and Oxfordshire on Sunday, along with a man in his 50s in North Yorkshire.

Temperatures across the country soared over 30C in parts of the country, prompting warnings from the Met Office.

Greater Manchester Police said that despite a rescue operation at Salford Quays, a 19-year-old man had died.

The force tweeted: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events.

“We will provide further updates when we have them.”

North Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse, close to the Water End Bridge in York this evening. Officers attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, we believe we know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a teenage girl had been brought from the water in Witney, near Oxford.

“As you might be aware, our officers attended Ducklington Lake, in Witney at 2.35pm today (18/7) after a fear for welfare report concerning a teenage girl in the water,” TVP West Oxon tweeted.

“Officers attended with both fire and ambulance services, and the girl was brought from the water and taken to hospital. Tragically, the girl later died in hospital.

“The girl’s family have been informed, and are being closely supported by specially trained officers. The death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We are very sorry to bring you this tragic news. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

Cumbria Police said the body of a teenage boy was found in the River Eden, near Stony Holme, at around 11.45am on Sunday, after he entered the water at around 9pm on Saturday.

