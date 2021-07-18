Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NHS App which displays vaccine status hits milestone of 10 million users

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 12.07am
The NHS app can be used by holidaymakers in England to prove their coronavirus status (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The NHS App, which allows users to display their vaccine status, has more than 10 million users, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

As the remaining restrictions are lifted across England, it is hoped the app will help people return to the workplace, attend large-scale events and clubs, and travel abroad.

Since the launch of the Covid Pass feature on May 17, which allows people to easily show proof of vaccination, the app has gained over six million new users, the DHSC said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “As we cautiously reopen, the NHS Covid Pass will enable people to prove their vaccination status when travelling abroad and support venues and businesses to reopen safely, while protecting staff and the public.

“The NHS App is a fantastic example of how technology supports us in delivering health care.

“Not only is the app helping us start to get back to doing the things we love, it is helping us book GP appointments, view test results and medical records, and make life-saving decisions such as organ donation which bring wider benefits to the health system.”

The DHSC said that from Monday – so-called Freedom Day – businesses, events and services are being encouraged to use the Covid Pass and that the Government would work with other venues such as nightclubs to use the app as a condition of entry.

The department added that over 30 countries now recognise the NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status.

