Monday, July 19th 2021
News / UK & World

Charles and Camilla to visit Exeter as coronavirus restrictions lifted

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 2.49am
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Exeter (PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Exeter Cathedral on the day most legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England.

Charles, who is patron of the Exeter Cathedral Development Appeal, and Camilla will learn about the restoration of the ancient place of worship.

The couple will also meet community groups including Devon Wildlife Trust, Exeter City Community Trust and the Met Office, which works with the cathedral and Exeter University on climate change research.

Exeter Cathedral Views
Exeter Cathedral is being restored (David Davies/PA)

The visit will also celebrate the city’s designation as a Unesco City of Literature and launch the Royal College of Nursing’s Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme in England.

Monday has been dubbed “freedom day” as most legal coronavirus restrictions in England have been lifted by the Government as it moves to Step 4 of its pandemic recovery road map.

For the first time since March 2020, the two-metre rule is no longer being enforced.

Face coverings are no longer required by law but the Government has said it “expects and recommends” that people wear face coverings in crowded areas such as public transport.

