The sporting weekend in pictures

Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open, while Lewis Hamilton battled through controversy to win the British Grand Prix.

Here, PA looks at the best images from another packed weekend of sport.

USA’s Collin Morikawa lifts the Claret Jug after winning Open at Royal St George’s (Richard Sellers/PA)

The moment USA star Morikawa claimed victory at the Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hamilton celebrates with the RAC trophy on the podium at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)

Liam Livingstone looks dejected after departing for 38 against Pakistan despite having earlier blasted a massive six (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Saqib Mahmood helped England to a 45-run win over Pakistan on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Alun Wyn Jones made his impressive return for the British and Irish Lions after recovering from a dislocated shoulder in double-quick time (Steve Haag/PA)

Marcus Smith continued to enjoy a madcap month by making his British and Irish Lions debut against the Stormers (Steve Haag/PA)

St Helens star Regan Grace lifts the Betfred Challenge Cup trophy after victory over Castleford at Wembley (John Walton/PA)