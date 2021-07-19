Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 5.03am Updated: July 19 2021, 9.56am
England’s Liam Livingstone hits a six (PA)
Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open, while Lewis Hamilton battled through controversy to win the British Grand Prix.

Here, PA looks at the best images from another packed weekend of sport.

The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
USA’s Collin Morikawa lifts the Claret Jug after winning Open at Royal St George’s (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
The moment USA star Morikawa claimed victory at the Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone
Hamilton celebrates with the RAC trophy on the podium at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)
England v Pakistan – Second Vitality IT20 – Emerald Headingley
Liam Livingstone looks dejected after departing for 38 against Pakistan despite having earlier blasted a massive six (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England v Pakistan – Second Vitality IT20 – Emerald Headingley
Saqib Mahmood helped England to a 45-run win over Pakistan on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
DHL Stormers v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium
Alun Wyn Jones made his impressive return for the British and Irish Lions after recovering from a dislocated shoulder in double-quick time (Steve Haag/PA)
DHL Stormers v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium
Marcus Smith continued to enjoy a madcap month by making his British and Irish Lions debut against the Stormers (Steve Haag/PA)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
St Helens star Regan Grace lifts the Betfred Challenge Cup trophy after victory over Castleford at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Tommy Makinson knows St Helens are en route to their first Challenge Cup title in 13 years in the closing stages of Saturday’s 26-12 win over Castleford (John Walton/PA)

