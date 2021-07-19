Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Heatwave sizzle set to continue with temperatures of 32C

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 9.40am
People have been heading to the beach to cool down (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK is expected to get even hotter with temperatures predicted to reach a sizzling 32C (89.6F).

Records were set in both England and Wales on Sunday, and the mercury is forecast to climb even higher on Monday.

In England on Sunday, 31.6C (88.88F) was recorded in Heathrow, overtaking Saturday’s record-breaking 30.3C (86.54F) recorded in Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire.

People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach in East Sussex (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wales recorded 30.2C (86.36F) in Cardiff, compared with 29.6C (85.28F) reached in Usk, Monmouthshire, on Saturday.

The Met Office said temperatures could climb to a maximum of 32C in London and the South East of England on Monday, adding that there is a low chance of isolated heavy showers in the afternoon.

The long range forecast for next weekend suggests spells of rain or showers are likely for many areas, with temperatures easing back closer to normal.

People enjoy the hot weather in Brighton (Victoria Jones/PA)

Forecasters also warn that some heavy rain or thunderstorms are possible.

Tens of thousands of people headed for beaches over the weekend with roads busy on coastal routes.

Saturday had marked the hottest day of the year for all four nations, and the hottest day since records began for Northern Ireland with 31.2C (88.16F) recorded in Ballywatticock, in Co Down, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C (87.44F), which was reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

