Russia reports successful test of hypersonic cruise missile

The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday.

Russia’s defence ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 217 miles away on the coast of the Barents Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles.

A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched (Russian defence ministry/AP)

An earlier test launch took place in October, on Mr Putin’s birthday.

Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.

“Equipping our armed forces, the army and the navy, with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defence capability of our country in the long term,” Mr Putin said at the time.