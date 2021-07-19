Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Russia reports successful test of hypersonic cruise missile

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 11.34am
A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov (Russian defence ministry/AP)
A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov (Russian defence ministry/AP)

The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday.

Russia’s defence ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 217 miles away on the coast of the Barents Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles.

A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched (Russian defence ministry/AP)
A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched (Russian defence ministry/AP)

An earlier test launch took place in October, on Mr Putin’s birthday.

Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.

“Equipping our armed forces, the army and the navy, with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defence capability of our country in the long term,” Mr Putin said at the time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier