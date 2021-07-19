Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Norwegian church holds name change ceremony for transgender person

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 12.25pm
The rainbow flag (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Lutheran church in Norway has held a name change ceremony for a 49-year-old transgender person in what officials said marked the first such event in a place of worship in the Nordic country.

Elin Stillingen lived the first 40 years of her life as a man and legally changed her name and gender last year.

She marked the occasion at Saturday’s ceremony at the medieval Hoff church north of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Ms Stillingen said it was particularly important for her that the event took place in a church.

“I’m a member of the Norwegian church, and I’m also about to come ‘out of the closet’ as a Christian, so this ceremony is important to me,” Ms Stillingen told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 ahead of the ceremony on Saturday.

The occasion was led by pastor Stein Ovesen who planned the ceremony with the Stensveen Foundation, a Norwegian non-governmental organisation supporting people with gender identity and sexual orientation issues.

“I know that so many are grateful that this event has come true, because this goes deep into the lives of people,” Mr Ovesen told TV2.

However, Mr Ovesen acknowledged that not everyone in Norway approved of marking such an event in a church.

“On the conservative wing, you will find priests who are deeply concerned about what we do today.

“But for me this is an important act that expresses the grace and openness that God shows me,” Mr Ovesen told TV2.

Video footage from TV2 showed Ms Stillingen kneeling down in front of Mr Ovesen at the church filled with her friends and family members.

After the ceremony, Ms Stillingen said “it feels very right” and “I’m very, very happy”.

Norwegians, like their Nordic neighbours in Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, are predominantly Lutherans.

The liberal-minded Nordic countries are strong advocates for LGBT rights and women’s rights.

