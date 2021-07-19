Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
PM and Sunak only self-isolating ‘because they were busted’, says Starmer

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 2.46pm Updated: July 19 2021, 3.39pm
Sir Keir Starmer (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer (Steve Parsons/PA)

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak only went into self-isolation after being “pinged” by the Covid app “because they were busted”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In a speech on Monday, the Labour leader said the lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions on so-called Freedom Day was “reckless”, and said the Government had “got virtually every big decision wrong either in substance, or timing, or both”.

And he called for the release of a list of Conservative ministers who had been part of a trial where they would not have to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes after Prime Minister Mr Johnson and the Chancellor Mr Sunak were “pinged” by the app after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The pair initially tried to get around the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme being trialled by the Cabinet Office and No 10.

However, they were forced into a hasty reversal on Sunday amid widespread public anger.

Sir Keir said: “So let’s be clear: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak only went into isolation because they were busted.

“We’ve seen once again their instincts on show: one rule for them, another rule for the rest of us.

“The Government needs to publish all the details of how ministers deem themselves eligible for this scheme at a time when the public have not had the same access to it.”

Sir Keir, who said he was still using the Covid app and kept the contact tracing feature turned on, said that “many businesses and individuals have struggled to do the right thing and follow the rules”.

He said: “They would have benefited from this policy.”

And the Labour leader added: “There are hundreds of thousands of people who have been forced to miss family events, close businesses and go without pay because they have done the right thing, and yet ministers have played the system.

“Children sent home from school after positive cases in their bubble, NHS staff working overtime to cover staff absences, and businesses struggling to run a normal level of service due to their employees self-isolating.

Coronavirus graphics
(PA Graphics)

“These people deserve an immediate answer from ministers about the Cabinet’s participation in this scheme.”

Speaking from Labour’s headquarters in London, Sir Keir said: “This cannot go on.

“The public need clear leadership at this time, not this hypocritical way of trying to do things that just undermine confidence in the rules and puts lives at risk.

“We can’t afford to get this wrong. The price we’ll all pay is too high.

“So I call on the Prime Minister to join me in urging everyone, including his ministers and his mates, to continue to follow the rules on self-isolation.”

He said Labour would not back the lifting of all measures and would keep mandatory mask-wearing, guidance to work from home where possible, and the implementation of ventilation plans, if the party were in power.

And he said: “The Government urgently needs to change course, drop plans to lift all restrictions and rebuild public faith in the isolation system they have undermined at the same time.”

