Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Haiti’s interim premier to quit in wake of president’s assassination

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 3.36pm Updated: July 19 2021, 4.20pm
A picture of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise hangs on the wall of his former residence, behind interim prime minister Claude Joseph (Joseph Odelyn/AP)
Haiti’s elections minister said that interim prime minister Claude Joseph will step down.

The move comes in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Mathias Pierre said negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry, whom Mr Moise had designated to replace Mr Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.

The change follows a statement from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Mr Joseph, calling on Mr Henry to form a government.

