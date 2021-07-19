Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Daredevils set record for high fiving while skydiving

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 4.03pm Updated: July 19 2021, 4.52pm
Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt during their skydiving high five record attempt (Gary Wainwright/Carex/PA)
A pair of daredevils have set a new Guinness World Record for the number of high and low fives completed during a single skydive.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives during a 63.3-second freefall at Langar Airfield in Nottingham – beating the required mark by two.

Ms Aucutt, a previous British Skydiving Instructor of the Year, said: “The attempt was a lot more challenging than we had initially thought but we persevered and are so elated to have achieved this Guinness World Records title in partnership with Carex.”

The attempt at the record, which had not previously been taken on, was set up by sanitiser brand Carex to mark the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England on Monday.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt with their Guinness World Records certificate
Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high or low fives during their skydive (David Parry/PA)

The pair were “fully sanitised” when attempting the record, according to the brand, which is encouraging the public to carry hand sanitiser at all times.

Sameen Kenway, Carex senior brand manager, said: “This particular record title has never been attempted before so we are thrilled to have achieved it in partnership with Emily and Josh.”

