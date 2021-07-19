Daredevils set record for high fiving while skydiving

A pair of daredevils have set a new Guinness World Record for the number of high and low fives completed during a single skydive.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives during a 63.3-second freefall at Langar Airfield in Nottingham – beating the required mark by two.

Ms Aucutt, a previous British Skydiving Instructor of the Year, said: “The attempt was a lot more challenging than we had initially thought but we persevered and are so elated to have achieved this Guinness World Records title in partnership with Carex.”

The attempt at the record, which had not previously been taken on, was set up by sanitiser brand Carex to mark the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England on Monday.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high or low fives during their skydive (David Parry/PA)

The pair were “fully sanitised” when attempting the record, according to the brand, which is encouraging the public to carry hand sanitiser at all times.

Sameen Kenway, Carex senior brand manager, said: “This particular record title has never been attempted before so we are thrilled to have achieved it in partnership with Emily and Josh.”