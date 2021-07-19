Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid-19 patient numbers at highest level since March in most regions

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 5.43pm
Ambulances at Whitechapel hospital in London during the second wave of coronavirus in January (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Most regions of England now have more Covid-19 patients in hospital than at any point since mid to late March, latest figures show.

Two regions – south-west England and the combined area of north-east England and Yorkshire – are back to levels last seen more than four months ago.

For England as a whole, there are now 3,813 patients in hospital with Covid-19: the highest number since March 24.

The figures, from NHS England, show the growing impact of the third wave of coronavirus on hospital numbers – although patient levels are still well below the peaks seen during the second wave.

In North-east England and Yorkshire, 850 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital as of 8am on July 19.

This is the highest number for the area since March 17, and is just over a fifth of the number recorded at the peak of the second wave in January, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

North-west England currently has 800 Covid-19 patients, the highest since March 19 and just under a fifth of the second-wave peak.

The Midlands has 730 Covid-19 patients, the highest since March 27 and just over a 10th of its second-wave peak.

Other regions have lower number of patients, but all have reported a slow and steady increase in recent weeks.

London is the one region where levels have yet to reach those last seen in March, with 647 patients reported for July 19, the highest since April 2.

South-west England has the lowest number of any region, 228, but this is the highest since March 15.

Eastern England has 242 patients while south-east England has 316 – in both regions, the highest number since March 30.

Separate figures show the number of Covid-19 patients in the whole of the UK stood at 4,094 as of July 16: the highest since March 29.

