Wedding dress made entirely of face masks unveiled to celebrate ‘freedom day’

A wedding dress made entirely of white face masks has been unveiled to celebrate the end of restrictions upon weddings in England on so-called “freedom day”.

The dress, commissioned by wedding supplier marketplace Hitched, is made out of 1,500 upcycled face masks.

Jemima Hambro models a wedding dress designed by Tom Silverwood and made out of more than 1,500 face masks (David Parry/PA)

Modelled by Jemima Hambro and designed by Tom Silverwood, it was revealed at a photoshoot near St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The dress also serves to highlight the waste that disposable plastic PPE has on the environment, with Hitched claiming that 100 million disposable masks are thrown away in the UK every week.

England has removed all restrictions on weddings and Scotland has increased the maximum attendance at weddings to 200.

The dress was unveiled to celebrate the lifting of restrictions on weddings in England from Monday (David Parry/PA)

Sarah Allard, editor of Hitched, said: “We’re overjoyed that weddings will be returning in England without legal restrictions from today.

“With thousands of weddings set to take place this summer, couples can now look forward to dancefloors reopening, standing drinks receptions and photographs full of smiling faces with PPE restrictions lifting.”