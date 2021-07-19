Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wedding dress made entirely of face masks unveiled to celebrate ‘freedom day’

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 5.56pm
Jemima Hambro models a wedding dress designed by Tom Silverwood and made out of more than 1,500 face masks (David Parry/PA)
A wedding dress made entirely of white face masks has been unveiled to celebrate the end of restrictions upon weddings in England on so-called “freedom day”.

The dress, commissioned by wedding supplier marketplace Hitched, is made out of 1,500 upcycled face masks.

Modelled by Jemima Hambro and designed by Tom Silverwood, it was revealed at a photoshoot near St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The dress also serves to highlight the waste that disposable plastic PPE has on the environment, with Hitched claiming that 100 million disposable masks are thrown away in the UK every week.

England has removed all restrictions on weddings and Scotland has increased the maximum attendance at weddings to 200.

The dress was unveiled to celebrate the lifting of restrictions on weddings in England from Monday (David Parry/PA)

Sarah Allard, editor of Hitched, said: “We’re overjoyed that weddings will be returning in England without legal restrictions from today.

“With thousands of weddings set to take place this summer, couples can now look forward to dancefloors reopening, standing drinks receptions and photographs full of smiling faces with PPE restrictions lifting.”

