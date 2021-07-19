Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 307 (97%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and eight (3%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland has the highest rate, with 1,950 new cases in the seven days to July 15 – the equivalent of 1,421.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 685.4 in the seven days to July 8.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 786.6 to 1,281.0, with 1,806 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,365.1 to 1,207.5, with 1,823 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Redcar & Cleveland (685.4 to 1,421.8)

Middlesbrough (786.6 to 1,281.0)

Copeland (437.1 to 931.3)

Stockton-on-Tees (612.6 to 1,071.2)

Castle Point (224.6 to 638.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 8.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1421.8, (1950), 685.4, (940)

Middlesbrough, 1281.0, (1806), 786.6, (1109)

South Tyneside, 1207.5, (1823), 1365.1, (2061)

Sunderland, 1100.8, (3057), 895.6, (2487)

Hartlepool, 1080.5, (1012), 878.7, (823)

Stockton-on-Tees, 1071.2, (2114), 612.6, (1209)

North East Lincolnshire, 1008.4, (1609), 935.1, (1492)

Gateshead, 957.2, (1934), 890.8, (1800)

Copeland, 931.3, (635), 437.1, (298)

Darlington, 929.7, (993), 603.0, (644)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 877.7, (2658), 832.5, (2521)

Solihull, 821.7, (1778), 474.2, (1026)

County Durham, 818.2, (4337), 736.9, (3906)

North Warwickshire, 809.0, (528), 599.1, (391)

Doncaster, 792.6, (2472), 557.6, (1739)

North Tyneside, 780.6, (1623), 719.5, (1496)

Barnsley, 775.7, (1915), 713.3, (1761)

Plymouth, 773.8, (2028), 381.2, (999)

Bristol, 769.6, (3566), 549.0, (2544)

Bassetlaw, 748.3, (879), 355.9, (418)

Allerdale, 747.7, (731), 455.2, (445)

Oldham, 744.8, (1766), 627.1, (1487)

Wigan, 738.4, (2427), 536.4, (1763)

Blackpool, 736.5, (1027), 552.2, (770)

Tamworth, 731.5, (561), 695.0, (533)

South Gloucestershire, 716.3, (2042), 415.0, (1183)

Wakefield, 710.0, (2473), 602.9, (2100)

Northumberland, 709.6, (2288), 540.0, (1741)

Wyre, 700.3, (785), 466.6, (523)

Fylde, 698.2, (564), 420.9, (340)

Carlisle, 692.9, (753), 505.2, (549)

Rochdale, 692.9, (1541), 574.2, (1277)

Gedling, 691.3, (815), 467.4, (551)

Worcester, 672.8, (681), 420.9, (426)

Rushcliffe, 663.7, (791), 464.8, (554)

Newark and Sherwood, 651.8, (798), 333.3, (408)

Bath and North East Somerset, 649.8, (1256), 347.2, (671)

Rossendale, 646.3, (462), 671.5, (480)

Erewash, 644.0, (743), 403.9, (466)

Castle Point, 638.4, (577), 224.6, (203)

Leeds, 630.3, (4999), 546.8, (4337)

Salford, 629.7, (1630), 531.2, (1375)

Tameside, 611.9, (1386), 476.8, (1080)

Richmondshire, 610.5, (328), 346.2, (186)

Warrington, 607.1, (1275), 397.6, (835)

Broxtowe, 605.1, (690), 463.0, (528)

Hambleton, 604.8, (554), 394.1, (361)

Chelmsford, 599.8, (1070), 377.8, (674)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 597.5, (776), 361.9, (470)

Chorley, 593.8, (702), 308.8, (365)

North West Leicestershire, 588.7, (610), 500.9, (519)

Torbay, 588.6, (802), 370.6, (505)

Wandsworth, 588.2, (1939), 365.2, (1204)

High Peak, 588.1, (545), 480.2, (445)

Craven, 588.0, (336), 253.8, (145)

Stoke-on-Trent, 587.8, (1507), 427.5, (1096)

Hull, 583.6, (1516), 309.5, (804)

Great Yarmouth, 575.8, (572), 215.4, (214)

Burnley, 573.5, (510), 498.2, (443)

Coventry, 573.0, (2129), 349.1, (1297)

Scarborough, 572.8, (623), 270.3, (294)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 571.6, (1950), 328.6, (1121)

Bromsgrove, 568.7, (568), 385.5, (385)

North East Derbyshire, 562.8, (571), 264.1, (268)

North Somerset, 559.4, (1203), 318.1, (684)

Bradford, 555.2, (2997), 374.8, (2023)

Stockport, 553.5, (1624), 390.9, (1147)

Lambeth, 553.0, (1803), 388.6, (1267)

Bury, 552.9, (1056), 397.9, (760)

Amber Valley, 552.5, (708), 325.4, (417)

Manchester, 549.9, (3040), 499.4, (2761)

Nottingham, 547.3, (1822), 440.4, (1466)

St Albans, 545.0, (809), 359.0, (533)

Melton, 544.8, (279), 406.2, (208)

Brentwood, 542.7, (418), 403.8, (311)

Trafford, 536.8, (1274), 525.8, (1248)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 533.1, (690), 364.6, (472)

St Helens, 532.7, (962), 487.9, (881)

Knowsley, 532.3, (803), 495.8, (748)

East Hertfordshire, 526.9, (789), 331.9, (497)

Rochford, 526.5, (460), 299.9, (262)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 526.2, (518), 371.8, (366)

Epsom and Ewell, 524.6, (423), 346.0, (279)

Sheffield, 524.4, (3067), 343.7, (2010)

Birmingham, 522.2, (5962), 388.5, (4436)

Wirral, 518.8, (1681), 528.4, (1712)

Hyndburn, 518.2, (420), 625.6, (507)

Basingstoke and Deane, 515.9, (911), 254.3, (449)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 509.9, (944), 417.5, (773)

Warwick, 508.5, (731), 428.5, (616)

Rotherham, 506.0, (1343), 324.0, (860)

Sandwell, 503.0, (1652), 361.7, (1188)

Epping Forest, 500.4, (659), 350.1, (461)

West Lancashire, 498.7, (570), 427.8, (489)

Brighton and Hove, 498.1, (1449), 461.4, (1342)

Liverpool, 494.7, (2464), 503.4, (2507)

Bracknell Forest, 494.5, (606), 268.5, (329)

Southend-on-Sea, 493.7, (904), 243.5, (446)

Reigate and Banstead, 492.8, (733), 249.4, (371)

Test Valley, 492.2, (621), 262.4, (331)

Lichfield, 489.7, (513), 350.3, (367)

Calderdale, 489.5, (1035), 352.8, (746)

Sefton, 487.7, (1348), 482.6, (1334)

Barrow-in-Furness, 483.2, (324), 293.8, (197)

Adur, 475.9, (306), 334.4, (215)

Arun, 475.9, (765), 279.3, (449)

York, 474.8, (1000), 414.0, (872)

Lancaster, 473.8, (692), 456.7, (667)

Central Bedfordshire, 472.9, (1365), 328.8, (949)

Harrogate, 471.9, (759), 396.1, (637)

Dartford, 469.8, (529), 214.0, (241)

Dudley, 469.2, (1509), 259.0, (833)

Dacorum, 468.5, (725), 335.4, (519)

Preston, 468.1, (670), 338.8, (485)

Selby, 466.8, (423), 367.5, (333)

Southwark, 466.7, (1488), 345.3, (1101)

Harlow, 466.3, (406), 353.8, (308)

Cheshire West and Chester, 464.6, (1594), 339.3, (1164)

Ashfield, 464.4, (594), 299.4, (383)

Eastleigh, 464.1, (620), 327.1, (437)

Chesterfield, 463.3, (486), 255.5, (268)

South Derbyshire, 462.4, (496), 325.4, (349)

Rugby, 459.0, (500), 339.7, (370)

South Ribble, 458.5, (508), 307.8, (341)

Forest of Dean, 456.3, (396), 200.5, (174)

Colchester, 456.1, (888), 306.1, (596)

Broxbourne, 452.3, (440), 261.1, (254)

South Lakeland, 452.0, (475), 258.8, (272)

Basildon, 451.4, (845), 242.0, (453)

Tonbridge and Malling, 450.2, (595), 207.3, (274)

Islington, 448.3, (1087), 334.5, (811)

Three Rivers, 447.9, (418), 347.2, (324)

Sutton, 447.3, (923), 260.2, (537)

Cheshire East, 446.2, (1714), 284.3, (1092)

Uttlesford, 444.8, (406), 300.2, (274)

Blaby, 443.2, (450), 238.4, (242)

North Devon, 442.6, (430), 156.5, (152)

Derbyshire Dales, 442.4, (320), 224.0, (162)

Crawley, 442.1, (497), 214.4, (241)

Hertsmere, 440.3, (462), 260.2, (273)

South Bucks, 439.7, (308), 294.1, (206)

Telford and Wrekin, 438.7, (789), 293.0, (527)

Bolton, 437.8, (1259), 324.5, (933)

Bromley, 437.8, (1455), 252.8, (840)

Mid Sussex, 437.7, (661), 313.9, (474)

Southampton, 437.2, (1104), 328.3, (829)

Gloucester, 436.0, (563), 357.8, (462)

Hackney and City of London, 435.6, (1267), 341.1, (992)

Ribble Valley, 431.9, (263), 394.2, (240)

Richmond upon Thames, 430.8, (853), 239.9, (475)

Bolsover, 430.7, (347), 224.7, (181)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 430.0, (1700), 226.1, (894)

Tendring, 427.8, (627), 193.1, (283)

Stafford, 427.6, (587), 283.4, (389)

Lewisham, 427.3, (1307), 313.2, (958)

Charnwood, 427.2, (794), 397.1, (738)

Lincoln, 424.0, (421), 329.3, (327)

Maidstone, 423.1, (727), 257.8, (443)

East Staffordshire, 422.5, (506), 335.7, (402)

Sevenoaks, 422.4, (510), 249.3, (301)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 420.7, (476), 224.5, (254)

Milton Keynes, 420.5, (1133), 254.6, (686)

Watford, 418.3, (404), 295.1, (285)

West Oxfordshire, 414.8, (459), 286.5, (317)

Wolverhampton, 412.7, (1087), 270.7, (713)

Tandridge, 411.9, (363), 232.6, (205)

Redditch, 410.5, (350), 232.2, (198)

Mansfield, 409.8, (448), 239.7, (262)

Wyre Forest, 408.7, (414), 262.6, (266)

Chiltern, 408.6, (392), 265.8, (255)

Pendle, 407.1, (375), 383.2, (353)

Tower Hamlets, 406.2, (1319), 340.0, (1104)

Boston, 406.1, (285), 269.3, (189)

Halton, 404.9, (524), 360.1, (466)

Kirklees, 404.3, (1778), 348.1, (1531)

Blackburn with Darwen, 404.2, (605), 376.1, (563)

Braintree, 403.7, (616), 239.2, (365)

Wycombe, 402.0, (702), 253.1, (442)

Swindon, 401.5, (892), 228.6, (508)

Walsall, 398.3, (1137), 288.6, (824)

East Devon, 395.8, (579), 200.3, (293)

Portsmouth, 395.5, (850), 239.2, (514)

Rushmoor, 395.4, (374), 187.1, (177)

Swale, 393.8, (591), 201.2, (302)

Stevenage, 392.7, (345), 208.3, (183)

Gravesham, 388.1, (415), 269.3, (288)

Welwyn Hatfield, 386.9, (476), 254.4, (313)

East Northamptonshire, 386.1, (365), 168.2, (159)

Spelthorne, 385.6, (385), 220.3, (220)

Hillingdon, 385.5, (1183), 267.9, (822)

South Northamptonshire, 383.1, (362), 310.1, (293)

North Hertfordshire, 382.6, (511), 229.1, (306)

North Lincolnshire, 381.9, (658), 290.8, (501)

Derby, 380.9, (980), 199.8, (514)

Babergh, 377.0, (347), 140.2, (129)

Eastbourne, 375.9, (390), 176.4, (183)

Oxford, 375.8, (573), 459.8, (701)

Bexley, 374.6, (930), 248.9, (618)

Mole Valley, 373.7, (326), 218.9, (191)

Malvern Hills, 373.6, (294), 202.0, (159)

Bedford, 373.4, (647), 241.2, (418)

Maldon, 372.7, (242), 238.7, (155)

South Somerset, 372.4, (627), 158.0, (266)

South Staffordshire, 371.8, (418), 195.7, (220)

Mid Devon, 371.8, (306), 185.9, (153)

Merton, 371.3, (767), 224.2, (463)

Teignbridge, 368.2, (494), 326.5, (438)

Chichester, 368.2, (446), 247.7, (300)

Gosport, 367.8, (312), 145.0, (123)

Elmbridge, 366.2, (501), 255.1, (349)

Croydon, 365.4, (1413), 244.1, (944)

Runnymede, 364.6, (326), 265.0, (237)

Mendip, 364.2, (421), 166.1, (192)

Hart, 363.6, (353), 176.2, (171)

Greenwich, 362.9, (1045), 235.8, (679)

Barnet, 362.2, (1434), 229.6, (909)

Cannock Chase, 362.2, (365), 213.4, (215)

Horsham, 357.5, (514), 221.8, (319)

Wychavon, 356.9, (462), 189.3, (245)

Havering, 356.4, (925), 201.5, (523)

South Hams, 356.3, (310), 241.4, (210)

Exeter, 356.2, (468), 270.9, (356)

Camden, 355.5, (960), 282.6, (763)

East Lindsey, 354.9, (503), 291.4, (413)

Worthing, 351.8, (389), 245.1, (271)

Daventry, 351.4, (302), 232.7, (200)

Kensington and Chelsea, 351.0, (548), 310.6, (485)

Waverley, 349.9, (442), 184.4, (233)

Woking, 347.2, (350), 199.4, (201)

West Lindsey, 346.0, (331), 262.4, (251)

Ealing, 345.8, (1182), 245.2, (838)

Vale of White Horse, 345.6, (470), 197.8, (269)

Lewes, 344.7, (356), 318.6, (329)

Haringey, 344.7, (926), 279.9, (752)

Harborough, 344.3, (323), 224.9, (211)

Folkestone and Hythe, 342.5, (387), 176.1, (199)

Cheltenham, 342.2, (398), 261.4, (304)

Havant, 340.7, (430), 175.1, (221)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 336.8, (1926), 182.2, (1042)

South Oxfordshire, 336.5, (478), 230.9, (328)

Waltham Forest, 335.4, (929), 251.6, (697)

Oadby and Wigston, 335.0, (191), 235.0, (134)

Wiltshire, 334.6, (1673), 193.8, (969)

Luton, 333.3, (710), 288.7, (615)

Stratford-on-Avon, 331.3, (431), 258.3, (336)

Harrow, 331.3, (832), 191.1, (480)

Leicester, 328.9, (1165), 249.3, (883)

Reading, 324.5, (525), 225.6, (365)

Fareham, 324.3, (377), 160.9, (187)

Thurrock, 324.1, (565), 178.4, (311)

Shropshire, 323.7, (1046), 181.7, (587)

East Hampshire, 323.0, (395), 188.0, (230)

Surrey Heath, 320.3, (286), 161.2, (144)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 316.3, (479), 215.3, (326)

East Cambridgeshire, 316.1, (284), 162.5, (146)

Wokingham, 315.6, (540), 163.6, (280)

Norwich, 313.7, (441), 187.8, (264)

Corby, 312.9, (226), 148.2, (107)

New Forest, 311.5, (561), 188.8, (340)

Kingston upon Thames, 311.0, (552), 213.5, (379)

Cambridge, 310.1, (387), 289.3, (361)

Stroud, 310.1, (372), 195.1, (234)

Medway, 309.8, (863), 175.5, (489)

Huntingdonshire, 309.1, (550), 202.3, (360)

Brent, 309.0, (1019), 225.6, (744)

West Berkshire, 306.7, (486), 140.1, (222)

Westminster, 306.5, (801), 242.6, (634)

Kettering, 305.6, (311), 112.0, (114)

South Kesteven, 299.8, (427), 173.4, (247)

Cotswold, 299.3, (269), 222.6, (200)

Winchester, 297.9, (372), 264.3, (330)

Ashford, 294.5, (383), 149.2, (194)

South Cambridgeshire, 292.9, (466), 203.7, (324)

Cherwell, 291.0, (438), 209.3, (315)

Aylesbury Vale, 290.8, (580), 225.1, (449)

Hastings, 290.3, (269), 333.5, (309)

Northampton, 288.5, (648), 137.6, (309)

Tunbridge Wells, 288.1, (342), 217.3, (258)

Hounslow, 286.2, (777), 214.0, (581)

Wealden, 283.0, (457), 196.9, (318)

Guildford, 281.9, (420), 203.4, (303)

Broadland, 280.6, (367), 148.3, (194)

Rother, 280.0, (269), 176.9, (170)

Tewkesbury, 279.9, (266), 263.1, (250)

Eden, 279.8, (149), 255.4, (136)

Ryedale, 278.1, (154), 158.9, (88)

Sedgemoor, 276.0, (340), 112.8, (139)

Barking and Dagenham, 266.8, (568), 210.0, (447)

Peterborough, 266.0, (538), 146.8, (297)

Redbridge, 264.7, (808), 221.5, (676)

Wellingborough, 258.4, (206), 190.7, (152)

Newham, 257.1, (908), 200.2, (707)

Rutland, 248.0, (99), 195.4, (78)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 247.7, (375), 127.5, (193)

North Kesteven, 237.8, (278), 223.2, (261)

Enfield, 237.6, (793), 153.1, (511)

South Holland, 235.7, (224), 86.3, (82)

Slough, 235.4, (352), 134.4, (201)

Ipswich, 230.1, (315), 146.1, (200)

Herefordshire, 227.7, (439), 100.6, (194)

Dover, 215.9, (255), 127.0, (150)

South Norfolk, 215.8, (304), 121.4, (171)

Dorset, 215.1, (814), 137.4, (520)

Canterbury, 209.8, (347), 212.2, (351)

Torridge, 206.5, (141), 82.0, (56)

East Suffolk, 206.0, (514), 78.2, (195)

Isle of Wight, 201.7, (286), 83.9, (119)

Somerset West and Taunton, 197.9, (307), 110.9, (172)

West Devon, 191.8, (107), 105.7, (59)

Fenland, 182.6, (186), 107.0, (109)

West Suffolk, 169.8, (304), 101.7, (182)

Mid Suffolk, 159.8, (166), 98.2, (102)

North Norfolk, 154.5, (162), 53.4, (56)

Thanet, 127.5, (181), 84.6, (120)

Breckland, 116.5, (163), 77.9, (109)