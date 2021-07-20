Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Diego Maradona’s match-worn shirts among sporting memorabilia sold at auction

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 1.05am
Match-worn tops once belonging to the late football superstar Diego Maradona were among a trove of sports memorabilia sold at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Match-worn tops once belonging to the late football superstar Diego Maradona were among a trove of sports memorabilia sold at auction.

More than 500 items were on offer at Julien’s Auctions Sports: Legends event in Beverly Hills, with football, baseball, basketball, tennis and golf all represented.

Maradona’s signed top from a 1990 World Cup match against Brazil – in which the midfielder set up the winning goal – sold for £37,400 while the shirt he wore to score for Argentina for the first time fetched £21,000.

Julien's Auctions sports legends sale
A high school basketball top worn by LeBron James for a famed Sports Illustrated magazine cover fetched a high price at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

A top belonging to Maradona from a 1993 World Cup qualifying game against Australia, which he swapped with Australia’s former Southampton midfielder Robbie Slater, sold for £18,700.

And a 1984 short-sleeved Napoli jersey signed by Maradona, who died last year aged 60, went under the hammer for £9,300.

Elsewhere at the auction, the headline item was the sale of a high school basketball top once belonging to superstar LeBron James.

He wore the jersey for the 2002 Sports Illustrated cover which proclaimed him “The Chosen One”.

It sold for £375,000, which auctioneers said smashed the world record for the highest-selling high school top sold at auction – previously held by Barack Obama’s basketball jersey.

Kobe Bryant
A Los Angeles Lakers basketball strip once worn by late superstar Kobe Bryant was snapped up at the auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

One of the most sought-after modern trading cards of Michael Jordan was also sold during the auction.

His 1986-1987 Fleer #57 rookie card was sold for £281,000, well over its estimate of £146,000.

A pair of Air Jordan 11 basketball shoes signed by Jordan – regarded by many as the greatest player of all time – fetched £42,000 while his game-worn top from the 1992 Olympics sold for £28,000.

Items once belonging to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant were also sold at the auction.

His Los Angeles Lakers home strip worn during his 1996-1997 rookie season went for £55,000 and the away version signed on the front and back sold for £70,000.

A match-worn top of Pele’s from the 1958 World Cup was sold for £40,000.

