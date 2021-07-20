Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Rockets land near Afghanistan’s presidential palace

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 7.06am
Afghan traffic police stand near a damaged vehicle where rockets were fired from in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Afghan traffic police stand near a damaged vehicle where rockets were fired from in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha.

There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.

No one immediately took responsibility for the rocket attack which seemed more intended to unnerve than do damage.

The palace is in the middle of a so-called Green Zone that is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire, and streets near the palace have long been closed off.

The barrage comes as the US and Nato complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan which has unnerved Afghans uncertain whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani (AP)
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani (AP)

The withdrawal is more than 95% complete and the final US soldier will be gone by August 31, President Joe Biden said in an address earlier this month.

Abdullah Abdullah, the number two official in the government, returned on Monday from the first high-level round of peace talks with the Taliban in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar.

The two days of meetings aimed at jumpstarting stalled talks ended with a promise for more high-level talks.

Mr Abdullah was at the palace at the time of the rocket attack.

Those inside the palace, however, were far removed from where the rockets landed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier