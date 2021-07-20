Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours after ‘Mom and Dad’ Instagram post

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin.

The 24-year-old catwalk star dismissed rumours after the 27-year-old singer shared a photo of the couple captioned: “Mom and Dad.”

The caption prompted a flurry of fans to ask if the couple are expecting, with one writing: “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!”

(Justin Bieber/Instagram/PA)

Another said: “Baby on the way?”

However, Hailey was quick to clarify, commenting on the post: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, in 2019.

The Biebers shared an intimate look at their wedding earlier last year when it featured in the singer’s documentary series.

Fans were shown never-before-seen footage of the ceremony, including Hailey walking down the aisle while an emotional Bieber watched on.

Bieber serenaded his new bride with his song One Less Lonely Girl. The couple got engaged in July 2018, having previously briefly dated in 2015.