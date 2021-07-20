News / UK & World In Pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus surge By Press Association July 20 2021, 10.38am A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) Muslims have marked the Eid al-Adha holiday with safety measures in place as the pandemic continues to pose a threat. Large gatherings were discouraged in many places in a bid to curb transmission, while in the Afghan capital Kabul, further security was visible with a rocket attack on the presidential palace. However, there were still big crowds in some locations including the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP) Muslim worshippers attend prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP) The young and the old gather for prayers on the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP) A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP) A cleric consults people in a mosque during prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after prayers at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP) Syrian president Bashar Assad, second right in front, prays on the first day of the feast at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria (AP) Muslims offer prayers outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP) Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives (Khalil Hamra/AP) A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP) Sheep wait to be sold for sacrifice in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Afghan president slams Taliban after rockets target Kabul palace Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday amid pandemic restrictions Dundee Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations at Central Mosque In Pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid