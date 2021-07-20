Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Martin tells Johnson there can be ‘no pre-determined outcome’ on legacy

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 6.21pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone on Tuesday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson there can be “no pre-determined outcome” over proposals to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders spoke by telephone on Tuesday, during which plans announced in Westminster last week to introduce a statute of limitations on crimes committed during the Northern Ireland conflict were raised.

The legislation would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, and would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles.

The plans have been heavily criticised by all of the political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as victims’ and survivors’ groups.

An Irish Government statement said: “The Taoiseach raised legacy issues, including serious concerns at the British Government’s proposals.

“He emphasised that there can be no pre-determined outcome to the consultation process currently under way.”

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister stressed that the current focus on criminal justice is not working for anyone and looked forward to further engagement with the Irish Government, parties in Northern Ireland and others on the UK’s proposals.”

