Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Netflix confirms move into video games as growth slows

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 10.12pm
(PA)
(PA)

Netflix has reported its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years as people emerge from their pandemic cocoons.

But it has an answer to that – video games.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced plans to begin adding video games to its existing subscription packages at no extra cost. The confirmation of the long-anticipated expansion came in conjunction with the release of its latest earnings report.

Fellowship for screenwriters
(PA)

That financial breakdown showed the video service added 1.5 million subscribers during the April-June period.

That is slightly better than the modest increase that management forecast after the service stumbled to a sluggish start during the winter months, but still far below its growth rate in recent years.

The 5.5 million subscribers that Netflix gained through the first six months of this year marks its weakest first-half performance since 2013 – a period when the company was still rolling out more original programming instead of licensing old TV series and movies.

Now Netflix is taking another leap by offering video games. The company telegraphed the move last week when it disclosed the hiring of a veteran video game executive, Mike Verdu, to explore potential opportunities in another field of entertainment.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” Netflix wrote in a Tuesday letter to shareholders.

Despite this year’s growth slowdown, Netflix remains by far the world’s biggest streaming service in an increasingly competitive field that includes Walt Disney, HBO, Amazon and Apple.

Netflix finished June with 209 million worldwide subscribers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]