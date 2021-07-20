Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Carl Woods’ Instagram posts banned for failing to include ad disclosure

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 12.07am
Carl Woods’ Instagram post for Engage Clothing (ASA/PA)
The advertising watchdog has banned posts by influencer Carl Woods for clothing brand Engage after he failed to disclose they were ads.

Woods, the boyfriend of former glamour model Katie Price, wore the “gift” of a T-shirt emblazoned with Engage for free to help the “small, start-up brand”, the label said.

Engage said there was no agreement in place with Woods, but had asked his representatives if it could send him some T-shirts and he could post while wearing them if he liked them.

Engage said it was unaware of the requirements regarding the labelling of ads.

Woods’ representatives told the ASA they did not realise that posts of that sort had to be labelled, which was why the post did not include the tag “paid partnership”, as was the case with his other ad campaigns.

The Instagram story on the @carljwoods Instagram page, seen on March 5, read: “Delighted to announced I have teamed up with @Engage_Clothing,” with a thumbs up emoji.

He continued: “A new start up brand who are going to do really well! Drop them a follow please!”

Another post on March 31 featured Woods wearing a black T-shirt with the Engage branding on the front, with text below stating: “My mates over @Engage_Clothing are dropping this COOL black signature tee tonight at 8pm! Click the link in my bio … #Wednesdays #MustHaves #NewReleases #RushToBuy #NewCollection #EngageClothing #Tee”

The ASA said Engage Clothing had sufficient control over the content of the social media posts, in conjunction with a payment to Mr Woods, for them to be considered ads.

The ASA said: “We understood that the branded T-shirts were not requested by Mr Woods from Engage, but they were sent to him following prior communication between them and his representatives, agreeing that if he liked the product he would wear it and post about it. We considered that the sending of T-shirts to Mr Woods as a gift constituted a payment to him.

“Because the posts were not obviously identifiable as marketing communications, we concluded that they breached the Code.”

The ASA ruled that the ads must not appear again, adding: “We told Engage Clothing UK and Carl Woods to ensure that in future their ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications, and that identifiers such as #ad were clearly and prominently displayed.”

