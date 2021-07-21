Taylor Swift will not submit new version of Fearless for Grammy consideration

Taylor Swift will not submit the re-recorded version of her album Fearless for consideration at the Grammy Awards, her record label has said.

The pop superstar released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April as part of a plan to regain control of her master recordings amid a row with her old label.

It had been speculated she could enter the new recording for awards shows.

Taylor Swift will not submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for consideration at the Grammys (PA)

The original Fearless, released in 2008, won album of the year at the Grammys and the Country Music Association Awards.

However, Republic Records has confirmed Swift will instead be submitting Evermore, her latest wholly original album that arrived in December.

A representative for the label said: “After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards.

“Fearless has already won four Grammys including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

“Taylor’s 9th studio album, Evermore, will be submitted to the Grammys for consideration. Evermore charted on many year-end best album lists in 2020 and continues to be one of the top selling albums this year.”

Evermore is the sister album to Folklore, which won album of the year at the Grammys in March.

Both records were produced during the pandemic.

Swift’s next re-released album will be 2012’s Red. The “Taylor’s Version” of Red will arrive in November.