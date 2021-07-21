Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks defeat Phoenix Suns for NBA championship

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 5.02am Updated: July 21 2021, 6.47am
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals (Paul Sancya/AP)
Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks lost the first two of their best-of-seven series but took the next four games to seal the title in front of their own fans on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and posted 14 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their second championship, following their victory in 1971.

The achievement saw the Greek 26-year-old, who was named Finals MVP, become just the seventh player to score 50 points in an NBA finals game.

Antetokounmpo also had five crucial blocks in the game played in front of 17,000 fans at Fiserv Forum, while Chris Paul top scored for the Suns with 26 points.

The Bucks needed every one of their star forward’s points after the Suns came back from an early deficit to lead 49-42 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo went hard in the second half, scoring 32 points and going 16-for-17 from the foul line as he continually charged at the rim en route to victory.

He was ably supported by Khris Middleton, who came up with multiple clutch buckets down the stretch to keep the Suns at bay.

Phoenix, meanwhile, were left to rue some poor three-point shooting, which had been their bread-and-butter for most of the season.

The team shot just 6 from 25 from the deep with Devin Booker, who finished with 19 points, missing all seven of his attempts from beyond the arc.

